MateBook 14s or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 49.9 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 2560 x 1600 Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU TGP 15 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.1 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.