You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (101.4 vs 111.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 2560 x 1664 Size 14.2 inches 13.6 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 W 30 / 35 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.