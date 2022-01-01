Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14s vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Huawei MateBook 14s
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (101.4 vs 111.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.6 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s
400 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 30 / 35 W
Cable length 1.8 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.1 dB -
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
