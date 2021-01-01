MateBook 14s or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6200 RPM Noise level 47 dB 42.1 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 2560 x 1600 Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1600:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 77.4% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 640 512 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.1 dB 80.1 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

