Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14s vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

64 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
VS
65 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Huawei MateBook 14s
From $1100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 111.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 47 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s
400 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.1 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Huawei MateBook 14s
2. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Huawei MateBook 14s
3. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Huawei MateBook 14s or ask any questions
EnglishРусский