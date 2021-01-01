MateBook 14s or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (111.7 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 100 against 60 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

19% sharper screen – 254 versus 213 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 3456 x 2234 Size 14.2 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz PPI 213 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 640 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

