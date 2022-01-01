You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

28% sharper screen – 213 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 67 against 60 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.8 vs 111.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray, Green White, Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB 39 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches Type LTPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 W 65 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance MateBook 14s +68% 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

