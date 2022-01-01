You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 145° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz PPI 213 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 W 100 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance MateBook 14s +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

