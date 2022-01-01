Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14s vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
Huawei MateBook 14s
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm
12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~81.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 145° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type LTPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 100 W
Cable length 1.8 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.1 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

