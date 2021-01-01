Huawei MateBook 14s vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
70
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
37
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 36% sharper screen – 213 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 67 against 60 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.8 vs 111.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|213 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|1.8 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|241 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +31%
1381
1052
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4634
ZenBook 14 UM425 +5%
4860
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +24%
1385
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5282
ZenBook 14 UM425 +30%
6850
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
