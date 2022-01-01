Huawei MateBook 14s vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Review
Performance
System and application performance
52
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 36% sharper screen – 213 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (98.4 vs 111.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|213 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|897:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1.8 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|241 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +11%
1389
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +10%
4629
4224
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +8%
1385
1277
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +9%
5282
4833
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.1 dB
|58 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
