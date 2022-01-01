Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14s vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
Huawei MateBook 14s
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 51% sharper screen – 213 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (111.7 vs 130.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 96 against 60 watt-hours
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray, Green Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches
Type LTPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s
400 nits
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +38%
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 W 150 W
Cable length 1.8 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +411%
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.1 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

