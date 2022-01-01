You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

51% sharper screen – 213 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (111.7 vs 130.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 96 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~79.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray, Green Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches Type LTPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 W 150 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +411% 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.