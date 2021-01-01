MateBook 14s or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery 60 Wh - 40 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 60 against 40 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

31% sharper screen – 213 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.5 vs 111.7 square inches)

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm

12.22 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~85.1% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle 145° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB 41 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Voltage - 7.7 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 346 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 4.0 4.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB 87 dB Microphones 4 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 7.2 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

