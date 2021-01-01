Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Display 2520 x 1680
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 60 against 40 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 31% sharper screen – 213 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (103.5 vs 111.7 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm
12.22 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~85.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 145° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47 dB 41 dB

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s
400 nits
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +25%
500 nits

Capacity
Voltage - 7.7 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 346 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.1 dB 87 dB
Microphones 4 4

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
