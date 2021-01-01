Huawei MateBook 14s vs Dell XPS 13 9305
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
69
57
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
37
30
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
61
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
97
NanoReview Score
62
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 28% sharper screen – 213 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (93.1 vs 111.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|213 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|241 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +9%
1332
1226
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +73%
4483
2588
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +3%
1385
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +117%
5282
2436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
