Huawei MateBook 14s vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Huawei MateBook 14s
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Huawei MateBook 14s
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 60 against 51 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 213 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (95.3 vs 111.7 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~84.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 145° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB 41.5 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.4 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.7%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s
400 nits
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +13%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Cable length 1.8 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 214 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MateBook 14s +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.1 dB 80.7 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

