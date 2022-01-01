Huawei MateBook 14s vs Dell XPS 13 9315
Review
Performance
System and application performance
52
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
23
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
100
NanoReview Score
59
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 60 against 51 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 26% sharper screen – 213 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.3 vs 111.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Blue, Burgundy
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|47 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|213 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1.8 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|241 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +4%
1396
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4640
XPS 13 9315 +19%
5524
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
