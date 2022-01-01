Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 47% sharper screen – 213 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (111.7 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~89%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s
400 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1.8 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s
4640
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +125%
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s
5282
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +179%
14751

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.1 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

