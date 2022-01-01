You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

113% sharper screen – 213 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (111.7 vs 134.5 square inches) Advantages of the HP 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 358.5 x 242 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 9.53 x 0.78 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches Type LTPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MateBook 14s +60% 400 nits 15 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 W 45 W Cable length 1.8 meters 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 4 2 Threads 8 4 L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 14s +14% 1389 15 (2021) 1222 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14s +83% 4629 15 (2021) 2534 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 14s +3% 1385 15 (2021) 1347 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 14s +112% 5282 15 (2021) 2495

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS 15 (2021) +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.