Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or Pavilion 14 (2021) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14s vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
VS
44 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
Huawei MateBook 14s
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and HP Pavilion 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 60 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 90% sharper screen – 213 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
Pavilion 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~76.7%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray, Green White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47 dB 35.5 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type LTPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s +60%
400 nits
Pavilion 14 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Cable length 1.8 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 280 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14 (2021) +33%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.1 dB 80 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Huawei MateBook 14s
2. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Huawei MateBook 14s
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Huawei MateBook 14s
4. HP 14 (2021) or Huawei MateBook 14s
5. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Huawei MateBook 14s
6. HP Pavilion 15 or Pavilion 14 (2021)
7. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
8. HP Pavilion Aero 13 or Pavilion 14 (2021)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
10. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) or Pavilion 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and Huawei MateBook 14s or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский