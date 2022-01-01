You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 60 against 43 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

90% sharper screen – 213 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~76.7% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray, Green White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB 35.5 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MateBook 14s +60% 400 nits Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 W 45 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 280 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2021) +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB 80 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

