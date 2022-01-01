You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 60 against 43 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

25% sharper screen – 213 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (96.6 vs 111.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 298 x 209 x 17 mm

11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Green White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB 35 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1316:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 74.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4% Response time - 37 ms Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits Pavilion Aero 13 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 312 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance MateBook 14s +27% 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion Aero 13 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.1 dB 76.5 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 11.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.