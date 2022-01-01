Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 14s or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 14s vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
VS
51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Huawei MateBook 14s
HP Pavilion Aero 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 14s and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 60 against 43 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 25% sharper screen – 213 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (96.6 vs 111.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 14s
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray, Green White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 213 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4%
Response time - 37 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 14s
400 nits
Pavilion Aero 13
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1.8 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
MateBook 14s +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.1 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
