You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

25% sharper screen – 213 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 66 against 60 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.3 vs 111.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) Dimensions 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm

11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches Area 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.3% ~83.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 145° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47 dB 41.5 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 14.2 inches 13.5 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 213 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MateBook 14s 400 nits Spectre x360 14 (2021) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 66 Wh Full charging time - 2:35 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 W 65 W Cable length 1.8 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 241 gramm 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS Spectre x360 14 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.1 dB - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.4 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.