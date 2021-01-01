Huawei MateBook 14s vs HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 25% sharper screen – 213 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 66 against 60 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.3 vs 111.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.3%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|145°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|47 dB
|41.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|213 ppi
|171 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:35 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1.8 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|241 gramm
|290 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +7%
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +5%
4634
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +7%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +10%
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
