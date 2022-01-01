You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Around 13.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~127%) battery – 84 against 37 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~77.5% Side bezels 6.4 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 94.9% - Adobe RGB profile 65.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 37 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 10-45 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) +362% 1.108 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

