Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Around 13.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~127%) battery – 84 against 37 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 94.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 16 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021) +362%
1.108 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Promotion
