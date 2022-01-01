Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or Swift 5 (SF514-56) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (102.4 vs 138.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
Swift 5 (SF514-56)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm
12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 0 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 210 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 94.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 24
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift 5 (SF514-56) +53%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

