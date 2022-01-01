You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Intel Core i7 1260P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 84 against 52 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~87.4% Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 94.9% - Adobe RGB profile 65.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits Swift X SFX16-52G +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 52 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +212% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.