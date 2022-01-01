Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or Swift X SFX16-52G – what's better?

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 84 against 52 watt-hours
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Can run popular games at about 117-159% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~87.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 94.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits
Swift X SFX16-52G +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G +212%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

