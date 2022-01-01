Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 84 against 52.6 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 138.7 square inches)
- 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|42.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|30 / 35 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|482 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1361
1810
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5943
8185
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
1508
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +23%
9872
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
