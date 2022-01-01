You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Apple M2 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 84 against 52.6 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 138.7 square inches)

19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~82% Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 94.9% - Adobe RGB profile 65.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +171% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.