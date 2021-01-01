MateBook 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 84 against 58 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 138.7 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6200 RPM Noise level - 42.1 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1600:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 77.4% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 448 512 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

