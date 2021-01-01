Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
From $1055
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 100 against 84 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|359 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +20%
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +11%
6083
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +23%
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +40%
9872
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|1280
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1