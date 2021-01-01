Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

61 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
From $1055
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 100 against 84 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 135 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1280
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +189%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
3. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and MateBook 14s
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell XPS 17 9700
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell XPS 15 9500
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Razer Blade 17 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский