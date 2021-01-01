MateBook 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 100 against 84 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~84.3% Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 10-45 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 448 1280 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +189% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

