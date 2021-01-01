MateBook 16 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 203-277% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 100 against 84 watt-hours

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2520 x 1680 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 10-45 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 448 2048 DirectX support 12.1 - GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +369% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

