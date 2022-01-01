Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Can run popular games at about 352-480% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 90 against 84 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.4 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 94.9% 62.3%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 490 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +640%
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC289
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or MateBook 14s
3. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or MateBook X Pro 2021
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский