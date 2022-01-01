You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Can run popular games at about 352-480% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 90 against 84 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~77.8% Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.4 dB 51 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 94.9% 62.3% Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 47.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 n/a

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 180 / 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 490 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 10-45 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +640% 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC289 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.