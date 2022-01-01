Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Can run popular games at about 352-480% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 90 against 84 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|42.4 dB
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|62.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.1%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|482 gramm
|490 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1361
1428
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5911
7119
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9872
10710
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1598 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC289
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
