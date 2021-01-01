Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
- Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 96 against 84 watt-hours
- Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|42.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|100%
|Response time
|34 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|482 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1358
1392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +25%
6071
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +80%
9872
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|35-50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|2048
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 4.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
