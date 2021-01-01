Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 84 against 67 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.8 vs 138.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 94.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

