You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 84 against 67 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (103.8 vs 138.7 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~80.6% Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 94.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 448 896 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.