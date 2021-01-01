MateBook 16 (2021) or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (138.7 vs 154.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm

14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~67.4% Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.4 dB 52 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1119:1 sRGB color space 94.9% 99.7% Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 71.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 70.9% Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits Alienware m15 R4 300 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 86 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 135 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 800 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 10-45 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 448 3840 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R4 +1145% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

