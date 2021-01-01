Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
From $1055
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (138.7 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~67.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.4 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1119:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 71.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 70.9%
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 135 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 800 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 448 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +1145%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and MateBook 16 (2021)
2. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and MateBook 16 (2021)
3. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and MateBook 16 (2021)
4. XPS 15 9500 and Alienware m15 R4
5. Predator Triton 300 SE and Alienware m15 R4
6. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Alienware m15 R4
7. GP66 Leopard and Alienware m15 R4

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский