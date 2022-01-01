Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (138.7 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 481-656% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~69%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 800:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 34 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +875%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or Huawei MateBook 14s
4. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Dell Alienware m17 R4
5. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Dell Alienware x15 R1
6. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or Dell Alienware m15 R6
7. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or MSI Vector GP76

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский