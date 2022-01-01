Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (138.7 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Can run popular games at about 481-656% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|42.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|482 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1315
Alienware x17 R2 +37%
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5733
Alienware x17 R2 +114%
12271
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
Alienware x17 R2 +35%
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9872
Alienware x17 R2 +86%
18404
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
