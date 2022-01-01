You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (138.7 vs 185.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Can run popular games at about 481-656% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~69% Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.1 mm Colors Gray White Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 800:1 sRGB color space 94.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 34 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 10-45 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +875% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.