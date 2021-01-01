Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 42.4 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 74.1%
Response time 34 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +454%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
