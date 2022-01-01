You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 84 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 84 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 94.9% - Adobe RGB profile 65.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) +20% 300 nits Vostro 5625 250 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS Vostro 5625 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.