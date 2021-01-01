Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~65%) battery – 84 against 51 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (95.3 vs 138.7 square inches)
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|145°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|42.4 dB
|41.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.1%
|71.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|69.7%
|Response time
|34 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|482 gramm
|214 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +13%
1358
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +140%
6071
2530
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
1308
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +312%
9872
2399
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|86 dB
|80.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
