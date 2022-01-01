You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 84 Wh - 97 Wh 56 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 97 against 84 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~90.1% Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.4 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 42.4 dB 49 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1686:1 sRGB color space 94.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 90.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 94% Response time 34 ms 41 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits XPS 17 9700 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 97 Wh 56 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 447 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB TGP 10-45 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 17 9700 +174% 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB 82.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.