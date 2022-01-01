Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9700

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Dell XPS 17 9700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
Battery 84 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 97 against 84 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~90.1%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.4 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1686:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 94%
Response time 34 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 135 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700 +174%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
2. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
3. Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell XPS 17 9700
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700
6. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) and XPS 17 9700
7. HP ENVY 17 and Dell XPS 17 9700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9700 and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский