Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
49 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 84 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 84 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.4 vs 138.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
MagicBook 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9 mm
12.7 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 693 cm2 (107.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~78%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 42.4 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1263:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 96.3%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 66.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 64.7%
Response time 34 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits
MagicBook 14 (2021) +5%
315 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm 160 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
MagicBook 14 (2021) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 86 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

