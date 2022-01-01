You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 84 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (113 vs 138.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 145° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 94.9% - Adobe RGB profile 65.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 41 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 135 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12 GPU performance MateBook 16 (2021) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.