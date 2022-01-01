Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs HP 14 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
45
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
28
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
65
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
88
NanoReview Score
40
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 84 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
- 69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (113 vs 138.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|42.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|63.1%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|135 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|482 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +12%
1361
1220
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +130%
5911
2573
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
14 (2021) +1%
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +291%
9872
2522
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|86 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Size
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
