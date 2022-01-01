Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs HP 14 (2021)

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
40 out of 100
HP 14 (2021)
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
HP 14 (2021)
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and HP 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 84 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • 69% sharper screen – 189 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (113 vs 138.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 42.4 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 94.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 135 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +12%
1361
14 (2021)
1220
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +130%
5911
14 (2021)
2573
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +291%
9872
14 (2021)
2522

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

