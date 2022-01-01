Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16 (2021) or ENVY 17 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs HP ENVY 17

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
VS
49 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
HP ENVY 17
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and HP ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 84 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (138.7 vs 160.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16 (2021)
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 399 x 259 x 19.3 mm
15.71 x 10.2 x 0.76 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 42.4 dB 46.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1285:1
sRGB color space 94.9% 95%
Adobe RGB profile 65.1% 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut 63.1% 68%
Response time 34 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 16 (2021)
300 nits
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 135 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 482 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +1%
1315
ENVY 17
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +33%
5733
ENVY 17
4312
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +2%
1367
ENVY 17
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16 (2021) +96%
9872
ENVY 17
5043

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86 dB 83.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 14.1 x 9.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
4. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs HP ENVY 17
5. HP Spectre x360 15 vs HP ENVY 17
6. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs HP ENVY 17

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 17 and Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский