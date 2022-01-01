Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16s (2022) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 84 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 138.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16s (2022)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 96.7% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 66.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% -
Response time 29 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
MateBook 16s (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 87.3 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

