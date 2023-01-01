Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16s or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16s vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

58 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16s
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Huawei MateBook 16s
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16s and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 100 against 84 watt-hours
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16s
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~86.2%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 39 dB 43.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1 504000:1
sRGB color space 96.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.6% 88.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% 99%
Response time 29 ms 63 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 16s
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 238 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76
GPU performance
MateBook 16s
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +382%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87.3 dB 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
    - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
    - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Huawei MateBook 16s vs LG Gram 16 (2022)
2. Huawei MateBook 16s vs Huawei MateBook 14s
3. Huawei MateBook 16s vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Razer Blade 18
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Razer Blade 16
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Huawei MateBook 16s or ask any questions
EnglishРусский