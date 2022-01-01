You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 84 against 63 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB 48.3 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1829:1 427720:1 sRGB color space 96.7% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 66.6% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% 99.9% Response time 29 ms 3 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 / 135 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm 220 / 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance MateBook 16s (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +68% 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 87.3 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.