Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 90 against 84 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16s (2022)
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 96.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% 100%
Response time 29 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
MateBook 16s (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +666%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 87.3 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 8.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

