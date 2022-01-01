You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery 84 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 84 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~82.6% Side bezels 6.4 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB 49.4 dB

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1200 (Non–Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1829:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 96.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 66.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% - Response time 29 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 300 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 135 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm 501 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance MateBook 16s (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 87.3 dB 87.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.