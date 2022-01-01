Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 84 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
|49.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1829:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|96.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.5%
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|238 gramm
|501 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +13%
10066
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1652
1864
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11855
12597
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|87.3 dB
|87.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
