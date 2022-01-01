Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16s (2022) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Display 2520 x 1680
Battery 84 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 84 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16s (2022)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB 49.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 96.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% -
Response time 29 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm 501 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
MateBook 16s (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 87.3 dB 87.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
