You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 84 Wh - 68 Wh 95 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 84 against 68 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (138.7 vs 163.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm

15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~78.2% Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.5 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1829:1 600:1 sRGB color space 96.7% - Adobe RGB profile 66.6% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% - Response time 29 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits Precision 7760 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 68 Wh 95 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 90 / 135 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 12 6 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook 16s (2022) 1602 Precision 7760 +1% 1625 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook 16s (2022) +35% 10066 Precision 7760 7461 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) MateBook 16s (2022) 1604 Precision 7760 +1% 1614 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) MateBook 16s (2022) +34% 13690 Precision 7760 10202

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance MateBook 16s (2022) +90% 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 7760 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 4 Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 87.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.65 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.