59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Precision 7770
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
Dell Precision 7770
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
Battery 84 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) and Dell Precision 7770 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (138.7 vs 163.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
  • Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16s (2022)
vs
Precision 7770

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 96.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% 99%
Response time 29 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 16s (2022)
300 nits
Precision 7770 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 135 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 96
GPU performance
MateBook 16s (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 7770 +1091%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 2 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Loudness 87.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

