Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) vs Dell Precision 7770
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (138.7 vs 163.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
- Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1829:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|96.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.5%
|99%
|Response time
|29 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|238 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
Precision 7770 +8%
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +18%
10066
8550
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1604
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13690
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|96
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|2 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Loudness
|87.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
