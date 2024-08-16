You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2520 x 1680 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 84 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i9 12950HX RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1030 grams less (around 2.27 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (138.7 vs 163.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770 Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm

15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~78.2% Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 2520 x 1680 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1829:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 96.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 66.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% 99% Response time 29 ms 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits Precision 7770 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 84 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 135 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 96 GPU performance MateBook 16s (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 7770 +1091% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 2 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Loudness 87.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.