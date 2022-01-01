Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook 16s (2022) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
Battery 84 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 84 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.8 vs 138.7 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook 16s (2022)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.2% ~89%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2520 x 1680 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1829:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 96.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.5% -
Response time 29 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook 16s (2022)
300 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 135 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 238 gramm 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
MateBook 16s (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Loudness 87.3 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
3. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) vs Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
4. Huawei MateBook 14 vs Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский