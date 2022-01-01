Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) vs Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 84 against 56 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.2%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1829:1
|1179:1
|sRGB color space
|96.7%
|98.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.6%
|68.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.5%
|68.4%
|Response time
|29 ms
|14 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:46 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 135 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|238 gramm
|200 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +17%
1602
1365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +71%
10066
5896
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +24%
1697
1368
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +48%
14284
9665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Loudness
|87.3 dB
|80.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
