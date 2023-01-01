Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 14 2023 or Swift X (SFX14-42G) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 14 2023 vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)

54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 14 2023
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
Huawei MateBook D 14 2023
Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 14 2023 and Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 14 2023
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 14 2023
vs
Swift X (SFX14-42G)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 314.5 x 227.79 x 15.9 mm
12.38 x 8.97 x 0.63 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.7 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
MateBook D 14 2023
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Swift X (SFX14-42G)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1210:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.2%
Max. brightness
MateBook D 14 2023
300 nits
Swift X (SFX14-42G) +17%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 180 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
MateBook D 14 2023
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-42G) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

