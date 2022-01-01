You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm

14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 43.9 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1495:1 - sRGB color space 63.4% - Adobe RGB profile 43.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.3% - Response time 42 ms - Max. brightness MateBook D 15 2021 300 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance MateBook D 15 2021 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.2 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.